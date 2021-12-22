Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE FT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 35,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,505. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

