Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

BBBY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 2,912,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,944. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

