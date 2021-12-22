BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209952 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BETRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.