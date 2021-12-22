-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of KOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 137,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $401.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

