Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,726.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

