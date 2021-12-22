Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,726.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.