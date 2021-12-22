Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. 585,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

