$288.90 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $288.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.20 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $246.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 326,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,913 shares of company stock worth $8,411,846 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

