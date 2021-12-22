Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.39. 23,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,404. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The company has a market cap of C$524.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.