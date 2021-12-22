Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Buys $49,038.00 in Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WERN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $5,414,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

