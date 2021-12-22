Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) COO Sells $24,956.38 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) COO Dan Paterson sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $24,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VSTM remained flat at $$2.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,370. The company has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $2,872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $4,489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 120.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

