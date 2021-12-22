PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $959,266.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.