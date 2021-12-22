Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

