Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.43). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,440. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

