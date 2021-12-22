Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.27. 408,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,644. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

