Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $273.38

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.38 and last traded at $273.38, with a volume of 292879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Get Rogers alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 181.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,398,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.