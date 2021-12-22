Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases 70,410 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 2,279,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.