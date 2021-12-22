Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 222,074 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 2,279,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

