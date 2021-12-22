Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Darius Shahida Sells 65,274 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 1,682,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $8,216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $456,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

