Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 500,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.