Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE H traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. 28,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,543. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.48.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
