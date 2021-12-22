Contrasting Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 4 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 580.00%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.23 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

