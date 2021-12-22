Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.93. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 20,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The firm has a market cap of $548.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

