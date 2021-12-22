Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $39.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $978.34. 323,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. The company has a market cap of $982.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,034.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

