Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a P/E ratio of 165.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

