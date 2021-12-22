Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,931. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

