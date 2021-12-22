$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

MPWR stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,180. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.15 and its 200-day moving average is $468.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

