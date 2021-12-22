$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Maximus posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 23,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,441. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

