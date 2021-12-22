-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 27.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 412,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 88,463 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CCLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,293. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

