Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $5.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.64. 6,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,118. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

