Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 101.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $15,435.41 and approximately $58.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

