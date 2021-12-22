Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.55. 66,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.16.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $471,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

