$531.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $531.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.00 million and the lowest is $517.70 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Children’s Place stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.