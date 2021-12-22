$207.45 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post sales of $207.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.80 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 19,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,501. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

