Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $397.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $399.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $85.70. 10,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.67.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

