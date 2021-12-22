Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,787. The company has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

