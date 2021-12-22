Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
