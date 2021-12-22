Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.