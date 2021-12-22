Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Pool stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.49. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

