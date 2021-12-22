Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,493. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

