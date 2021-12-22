Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,844. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

