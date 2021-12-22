MASQ (MASQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128,541.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $128,541.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

