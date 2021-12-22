$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 859.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

