LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $532,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

