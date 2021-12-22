$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

