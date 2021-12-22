$200.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $200.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

