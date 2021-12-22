Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $35.99 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $35.99 or 0.00073453 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $25.40 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,070,643 coins and its circulating supply is 42,703,004 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

