Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 124,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,443,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.