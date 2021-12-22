MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,213. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.