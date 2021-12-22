Lead Wallet Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $63,652.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

