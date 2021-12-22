Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF cut shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE GSC traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.75. 39,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.69 million and a PE ratio of -44.39.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

