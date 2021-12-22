Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

